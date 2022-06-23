Tribal hamlets of Kottoor gifted a library

‘Kathir’ library has over a 1,000 books

Aspiring to transform tribal hamlets into cultural and learning centres, the State Forest Development Agency (SFDA) has established its fifth ‘Kathir’ library in the Kottoor section forest office.

G. Stephen, MLA, inaugurated the library that has been stocked with over a thousand books on Thursday. The library was readied up by the Mankode Eco-development Committee (EDC) in collaboration with the M.M.S. Government Arts and Science College, Malayinkeezhu.

The SFDA, an autonomous body of the Forest Department, is undertaking the ‘Kathir’ programme in association with local bodies, various educational institutions and the 640 Vana Samrakshana Samithis (self-help groups) in the State. Besides setting up libraries, it also envisages the launch of cultural and career orientation centres in tribal settlements.

First in Attappady

The first such library had come up at the Dhanyam settlement in Attappady under the Mannarkkad forest division. Subsequently, more libraries were established in the Kallama and Moolakkombu settlements in Mannarkkad, and Aanapantham settlement in Chalakudy. Meritorious students under the Mankode EDC who performed well at the SSLC examinations were felicitated at the function held in Kottoor. Mankode EDC president V. Ramesh presided.