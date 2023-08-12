Tribal group in Aralam farm wins award for best tribal cluster

August 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KANNUR

Tribespeople in the Aralam farm have won the Best Tribal Cluster Award instituted by the Agriculture department.

The Aralam Farm Flower Producers Cooperative Society, which comprises 250 members, received the recognition for cultivating various vegetables and flowers on a commercial basis despite the tough conditions in the region. The farm is frequented by wild animals. Crops here are constantly raided by wild elephants, wild boars, and monkeys.

“However, tribespeople who cultivate vegetables and flowers in Block-13 of the farm managed to produce a wide variety of crops,” said C.K. Sumesh, Assistant Agriculture Officer.

He added that four sub groups cultivated ladyfinger and green chilly using an open precision farming technique in five acres, and they were able to produce up to 100 kg of vegetables.

While in another seven acres, they grew yard-long bean, spinach, and other vegetables. The society members have also started flower cultivation.

The project was launched by the Agriculture department and the Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission under the the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

