HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal group in Aralam farm wins award for best tribal cluster

August 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tribespeople in the Aralam farm have won the Best Tribal Cluster Award instituted by the Agriculture department.

The Aralam Farm Flower Producers Cooperative Society, which comprises 250 members, received the recognition for cultivating various vegetables and flowers on a commercial basis despite the tough conditions in the region. The farm is frequented by wild animals. Crops here are constantly raided by wild elephants, wild boars, and monkeys.

“However, tribespeople who cultivate vegetables and flowers in Block-13 of the farm managed to produce a wide variety of crops,” said C.K. Sumesh, Assistant Agriculture Officer.

He added that four sub groups cultivated ladyfinger and green chilly using an open precision farming technique in five acres, and they were able to produce up to 100 kg of vegetables.

While in another seven acres, they grew yard-long bean, spinach, and other vegetables. The society members have also started flower cultivation.

The project was launched by the Agriculture department and the Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission under the the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.