Tribal girl dies of sickle cell anaemia in Attappady

A 10-year-old tribal girl in Attappady died of sickle cell anaemia on Wednesday. Amrita Lakshmi, daughter of Vellinkiri and Kaliyamma from Vadakkottathara near Agali, was under treatment for sickle cell anaemia. She had acted in a movie named Sivakami.

