Tribal girl allegedly raped by relative in Wayanad

A minor tribal girl was raped allegedly by a close relative at knifepoint under the Sulthan Bathery police station limits in the district on Monday morning.

The 14-year-old was raped by her uncle, who went absconding after her parents approached the police, M.D. Sunil, Circle Inspector, Sulthan Bathery, said.

Threatened

The accused, aged 35, had taken the girl to a remote forest area and raped her at knifepoint.

The incident came to light after a group of children of the settlement told their relatives that they had witnessed a man taking the girl to a nearby forest by threatening her with a knife around 8 a.m.

3-hour search in forest

The girl was rescued after a three-hour search by the police and the Forest Department officials, Mr. Sunil said. In the medical examination that followed, doctors confirmed rape, he said.

The girl would be sent back to the settlement with her parents after recording her statement before the First Class Judicial Magistrate at Sulthan Bathery, Mr. Sunil added.

A case has been registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, he said.