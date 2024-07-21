ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal farmer trampled to death by elephant herd in Idukki

Published - July 21, 2024 08:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old tribal farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Chinnakkanal under Devikulam forest range in Idukki on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Tankkudi resident Kannan. Kannan was on his way home after work at his farmland at Vannathippara near Anayirankal reservoir. He got trapped in front of the eight-member herd, and the elephants attacked him. Hearing his cries, other workers rushed to the spot but the herd did not move.. After the elephants moved from the spot, he was rushed him to Adimaly Taluk Hospital. But his life could not be saved. Kannan is survived by his wife, Sreedevi, and daughter Selvi.

