Tribal farmer killed by elephant herd cremated

In the past seven months, six persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the Munnar forest division

Published - July 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Kannan, 44, a tribal farmer from Tank Kudy, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant herd, was cremated on Monday. He was attacked by a herd of eight wild elephants around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, while he was going home from the plantation. He was the sixth victim of elephant attack in the last seven months in the Munnar forest division.

₹10-lakh aid announced

The government announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family. Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi said the Forest department had already handed over ₹5 lakh to the family on Monday. “We will hand over another ₹5 lakh after certain procedures,” said Mr. Vegi.

Youth Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Suryanelly forest office demanding an immediate solution to the increasing wild elephant attacks in Chinnakkanal. “The Forest department has failed to prevent the repeating wild elephant attacks in the district,” said former KSU president Tony Thomas who inaugurated the march.

