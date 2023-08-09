HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal farmer from Vithura wins national recognition for conservation of pineapple variety

August 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Parappi

Parappi

A tribal farmer from Vithura in the district has won the 2020-21 Plant Genome Saviour Farmers Recognition award for the conservation of a special variety of pineapple.

The woman farmer, Parappi of Kunnumpurathu House, Padinjattinkara, Manithooki tribal settlement, won the award instituted by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority under the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

She won national recognition fo her efforts to grow and conserve the ‘Makkal Thookki’ variety of pineapple. This variety is also called ‘Koonthani,’ the State Agriculture Department said.

Ms. Parappi and her family members had presented the pineapple to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on the day he moved into his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Noting its special features, the Minister had asked department officials to file the application for the award.

The news of the award reached Ms. Parappi on August 9, observed worldwide as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The award carried a cash prize of ₹ 1.5 lakh, citation and a plaque. It will be presented to her on September 23 in New Delhi.

Parappi’s son Gangadharan Kani is a forester with the Kerala Forest Department. Principal Information Officer (Farm Information Bureau) Asha S. Kumar and Divisional Forest officer Pradeep Kumar felicitated Parappi on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.