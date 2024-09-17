ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal cultural fete to promote hospitality industry in Wayanad: Riyas

Updated - September 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KALPETTA

As part of a campaign It’s Kerala Season, more than 30 social media influencers will visit major tourism destinations in the district and create content that will help highlight the unique features of the landscape and scenic beauty for social media

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas interacting with a group of social media influencers, including vloggers and bloggers, at Mananthavady in Wayanad district on Tuesday while launching an official video o. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said the Tourism department will organise a ‘tribal cultural festival’ this year to promote tourism in Wayanad by highlighting the cultural and ethnic heritage of the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with a group of social media influencers, including vloggers and bloggers, at Mananthavady while launching an official video of the department Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram, Mr. Riyas said Wayanad had a special place on the tourism map owing to its immense possibilities for adventure tourism and balmy weather.

“Outside Kerala, the campaign will take off under the tagline It’s Kerala Season,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the campaign, more than 30 social media influencers would visit major tourism destinations in the district and create content that would help highlight the unique features of the landscape and scenic beauty of Wayanad. They would generate video content for social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hospitality industry had witnessed large-scale booking cancellations after the landslides in Wayanad.

Wayanad was also the first destination chosen for the Safe Kerala campaign launched after the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the aggressive campaign, the picturesque district became a top destination and due to the heavy rush getting rooms on weekends in many resorts was difficult.

However, it lost its advantage after the tragedy.

The influencers from southern India reaffirmed their support for the tourism activities of Wayanad to realise its potential.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US