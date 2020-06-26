Tribal children relish learning in modern-day classrooms

Children of the Multi-Grade Learning Centre (MGLC) at Nedumkayam tribal colony in the Nilambur forest are better off than their counterparts in the 300-odd alternative schools across the State.

When a large number of children in the tribal and coastal areas of the State are struggling to cope with the new online academic regime, a few dozen Adivasi children at Nedumkayam are enjoying their studies in the comfort of high-tech classrooms, a solid school building, and a tempting play area, well inside the jungle.

They enjoy the patronage of P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, who adopted Karulai village under the Saansad Adarsh Grama Yojna (SAGY) four years ago. “We are very happy. We love to study,” said Diya Vinayan and Gareesh N.K., fourth and third standard students respectively of the school.

The facade of the school has been painted like a modern train bogie. The courtyard is clean and appealing. The furniture is classy too. Each student has a chair and a table wisely arranged in line with the physical distancing protocol. The school library has several books.

Children attend classes aired through Victers channel at the school as most of them have no television at home. They were excited to welcome Mr. Wahab, who visited them two days ago. He offered them chocolates and quizzed them on their general knowledge. “They are the promises of tomorrow. It is our duty to support them,” he said.

Several electronic gadgets at this single-teacher school, including half-a-dozen computers, a printer, and a projector, were destroyed in last year’s floods. But the calamity failed to fatigue the learning spirit of the tribal children of Nedumkayam.

“I am very happy to teach these children. In fact, we are far better off than other MGLCs. I am sure there is no MGLC in the State that can match ours in infrastructure and ambience,” said T.K. Vijayakumaran, the lone teacher at Nedumkayam MGLC, popular by its Malayalam name Badal School.