Tribal children deprived of chance to learn online

Around 30 tribal children of the Punchakkolli Adivasi colony near Vazhikkadavu inside the Nilambur forest were left in the lurch after officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected temporary power supply to a community hall where classes were being aired to them through Victers channel.
It was on June 10 that a television set was donated by a non-governmental organisation to the Punchakkolli colony. Since the construction of a new community hall in the colony is incomplete, classes were held at the old community hall with a temporary power connection from a neighbouring house.
SSK initiative
The Samagra Siksha Kerala (SSK) had offered academic support for the programme, and civic officials actively supported by the Forest Department staff had made power supply available to the hall. However, the happiness of the children was short lived. “A KSEB staffer disconnected power supply on Wednesday.
“It is terrible and sad. Those children need our special attention,” said S.S. Sindhu, SSK State Programme Officer.
Meanwhile, the KSEB office at Vazhikkadavu said it was not aware of the development.
“They [KSEB officials] came and disconnected power supply, saying it was illegal,” Sindhu M., anganwadi worker at Punchakkolli, told The Hindu. She had been in charge of classes in the colony.
Unsafe zone
“The children cannot move out of their colony without the help of elders as the colony is in the middle of the forest.
“Their future will be hit if power supply is not re-established,” Ms. Sindhu said.
