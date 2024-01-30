Tribal boy sustains injuries in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

January 30, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - KALPETTA

A 14-year-old tribal boy sustained serious injuries in a wild elephant attack at Pakkom near Pulpally in Wayanad on Sunday night.

The police identified the victim as Sarath, 14, son of Vijayan and Malakshi of the Karerikunnu Kattunayakka tribal hamlet at Pakkom.

The boy was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with a fracture on his left ribs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday while Sarath was returning to his hamlet along with his three friends after attending a marriage.

His friends narrowly escaped from the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT