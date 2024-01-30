GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal boy sustains injuries in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

January 30, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old tribal boy sustained serious injuries in a wild elephant attack at Pakkom near Pulpally in Wayanad on Sunday night.

The police identified the victim as Sarath, 14, son of Vijayan and Malakshi of the Karerikunnu Kattunayakka tribal hamlet at Pakkom.

The boy was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with a fracture on his left ribs.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday while Sarath was returning to his hamlet along with his three friends after attending a marriage.

His friends narrowly escaped from the attack.

