Triangular contest in bypoll: Vellappally

The Thrikkakara Assembly constituency will witness a triangular contest in the May 31 bypoll, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said.

Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, on Monday, Mr. Natesan said the Catholic Church was hogging the limelight at Thrikkakara. "At present, the church is the real star there. Candidates have been sidelined. It may change as the election day gets closer," he said.

Mr. Natesan evaded queries on the Yogam's stance on the bypoll saying that "the candidate who polls the most number of votes will emerge victorious in the byelection."

The Yogam general secretary reiterated his claims that 'love jihad' and religious conversions were happening in Kerala and other parts of the country. "There are isolated incidents of love jihad. But at the same time religious conversions are rampant in the country," he said.