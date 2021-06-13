Trial telecast of digital classes till June 18

Thiruvananthapuram

13 June 2021 18:22 IST

Lockdown stops students from reaching local study centres

Trial telecast of ‘First Bell 2.0’ digital classes on KITE Victers channel has been extended till June 18.

The trial telecast was initially scheduled for two weeks.

However, with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, estimating the preliminary number of students who do not have access to digital classes at 49,000, efforts are on the get students who do not have at least a television in their homes, if not devices such as smartphones or computers, to view the Victers classes on TVs made available at local study centres, libraries, or some similar facilities.

With lockdown in place till June 16, children have not been able to reach these common centres. Also, facilities at these study centres are still in the process of being arranged.

The extension of the trial classes will help put in place these facilities so that all students who do not have TVs can reach these common centres and view the classes on Victers channel.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a high-level meeting recently, had promised digital education for all students, with priority for tribal children. Facilities for students to study would be arranged in every tribal settlement. In areas that lacked electricity supply, generators and solar power could be used, he had said.

Class schedule

From Monday (June 14) to June 18, pre-primary to class 10 students will be able to view a repeat of the classes telecast in the first week of June. After the weekend, on June 21, telecast of new classes will get under way.

Plus Two students will be able to view the classes that were telecast on Victers channel from June 7 to 11 in the same order from Monday to Friday (June 14 to 18).

Classes on sports, arts, and mental health, besides messages from experts, will also be telecast during the week, a statement from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) here on Sunday said.

For the timetable, visit www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in