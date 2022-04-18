Trial run of Pazhassi irrigation canal tomorrow

People living on the banks cautioned

KANNUR

After a long wait, water will again flow through the main canal of the Pazhassi irrigation project on Wednesday.

The trial run will begin from the Pazhassi dam to Keecherry, 5.5 km away. The water will be let through the canal following the completion of renovation work.

Roshy Augustine, Minister of Water Resources, will inaugurate the trial run at Veliyambra Pazhassi garden at 2 p.m., said a release. The inauguration of the subdivision office of the Pazhassi irrigation project and the inauguration of the new office of the headquarters section will take place at the same time.

Authorities have cautioned people on both sides of the main canal to be careful during the trial run. The Pazhassi project is the largest irrigation project in Kannur district and the source of 12 fresh water supply schemes. The project was commissioned in 1998 with a total network of 440 km, including a 46-km-long main canal and six branch canals.

The reservoir could not reach the full storage capacity due to leaks in the dam shutters and canals. Due to this, an efficient water supply could not be maintained. The last water supply was in 2008.