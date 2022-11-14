Trial run of equipment to remove hyacinths begins in Kumarakom

November 14, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The scenic and floating green carpets of water hyacinths that choke the canal networks of Central Travancore may soon be a thing of the past. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kumarakom, in association with the Translational Research and Professional Leadership Centre under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, has developed a hand-held equipment to remove the noxious weed. A trail run of the equipment, developed following a research lasting almost a year, has begun in the canals of Kumarakom.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the equipment is designed to help people remove the weeds by standing on the banks of rivers and streams. The device, which makes use of telescopic technology, can be extended and shortened based on requirement and also facilitates removal of different types of materials that obstruct the flow of water.

Comprising three different types, the equipment has been developed at the instance of and direction by the District Collector P. K. Jayasree, who is also an agricultural scientist.

Ms. Jayasree says the annual drives to remove the weeds from waterbodies incurred a huge expenditure. “Despite this, the water hyacinths return to these waterbodies in a matter of just a few weeks. The proliferation of the aquatic weeds, coupled with the intrusion of saline water from the lake deteriorates the quality of water and gives rise to unbearable stench and diseases”, noted the official.

Trending

Besides the huge savings in removal of hyacinth, the KVK is also embarking on a plan to generate additional income from the weed by turning it into organic manure.

The all-pervading water hyacinths often brings life to a complete halt by disrupting water transport and affecting the inland fisheries sector. These densely intertwined carpets have taken a toll on the tourism industry, besides disrupting the transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and movement of paddy stock from the polder networks here.