Trial run for Kochi metro’s Thripunithura extension begins

December 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

The trial run of the Kochi metro along the 1.18-km stretch between S.N. Junction station and Thripunithura station, which is in the final stages of construction, began at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Once commissioned, it will mark the culmination of the first phase of the 28-km metro corridor, having a total of 25 stations between Aluva and Thripunithura. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) single-handedly built the Pettah-Thripunithura viaduct, the rest being by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to which the work was awarded.

Metro sources said the daily passenger patronage, which hovers at approximately 90,000 now, would exceed one lakh once the stretch was commissioned.

