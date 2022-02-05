Trial run: Bypass Rider buses cover Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode distance in 10 hours

KOCHI

05 February 2022 17:59 IST

Super fast buses of KSRTC that did trial run earlier this week in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode corridor, prior to the commencement of Bypass Rider services in the sector, covered the distance in 10 hours, as compared to the average running time of 12 hours when they called at all bus depots on NH 66, the CMD of KSRTC, Biju Prabhakar said.

The agency is expected to roll out their services which would skip depots located away from the NH and NH Bypasses in a week’s time, for which buses and also feeder buses from different towns are being given a distinctive colour.

“The trial run helped reschedule their timing at each bus depot. This will take into account the time they took during the trial to cover the distance, during peak/off peak hours and at night,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

The Bypass Rider and feeder buses will have GPS, and a software is being readied so that their position can be tracked using ‘Ente KSRTC’ app and also other mobility apps. In addition, their operating schedules will be prominently displayed at bus depots. An electronic-display system has been envisaged in the long run, to make timely changes in the schedule, since commuters have been complaining of KSRTC’s conventional telephone enquiry system, it is learnt.

All-weather bus waiting sheds too are on the anvil to woo passengers to Bypass Rider buses. Feeder buses have been painted using orange stripes, to distinguish them from other buses. The bus bay where the services will call at in different depots too will be marked using a similar shade, sources said.

The buses that will ply in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode corridor will be a mix of Super Fast and air-suspension buses. Semi-sleeper buses are envisaged in the long run.

Retired Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner B.J. Antony, who was later associated with Kochi Metro’s multi-modal integration initiatives, said streamlining of feeder services would hold the key to the success of Bypass Rider buses. “In addition, passengers and also crew of feeder buses must be able to know the real-time location of Bypass Rider buses. All that would be required would be installation of a passenger-information system (PIS) in feeder buses. On its part, the KSRTC must ready its own full-fledged app.” he said.

Any further delay in technological adaptation will cost KSRTC very dear. Adequate number of AC buses too must be introduced along the NH and MC Road. This is because commuters prefer comfort, safety and reliability of bus services, Mr Antony added.