Trial resumes in actor rape case

After a hiatus of over one month, the trial proceedings in the actor rape case resumed with the new public prosecutor appearing before the special court considering the case.
V.N. Anilkumar, the public prosecutor, who came in place of A. Sureshan, who stepped down from the post after alleging that the trial court was acting in a biased manner, appeared before the court on Friday.
After Mr. Anilkumar completes the formalities, including the submission of the proposal for scheduling of witnesses to be examined, the trial court may resume the proceedings full-throttle from January 20.
Pending petitions
A batch of petitions, including the application filed by the earlier prosecutor for the cancellation of bail granted to actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, and the one filed by his lawyer seeking action against 10 media houses for allegedly reporting the in-camera proceedings in the case, are pending before the court. These petitions are to be considered by Special Judge Honey M. Varghese on Monday.
The prosecution case is that the actor was raped in a moving car by the accused. Dileep has been charged with the offence of conspiracy in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath