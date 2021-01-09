Trial resumes in actor rape case

New public prosecutor appears before special court

After a hiatus of over one month, the trial proceedings in the actor rape case resumed with the new public prosecutor appearing before the special court considering the case.

V.N. Anilkumar, the public prosecutor, who came in place of A. Sureshan, who stepped down from the post after alleging that the trial court was acting in a biased manner, appeared before the court on Friday.

After Mr. Anilkumar completes the formalities, including the submission of the proposal for scheduling of witnesses to be examined, the trial court may resume the proceedings full-throttle from January 20.

Pending petitions

A batch of petitions, including the application filed by the earlier prosecutor for the cancellation of bail granted to actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, and the one filed by his lawyer seeking action against 10 media houses for allegedly reporting the in-camera proceedings in the case, are pending before the court. These petitions are to be considered by Special Judge Honey M. Varghese on Monday.

The prosecution case is that the actor was raped in a moving car by the accused. Dileep has been charged with the offence of conspiracy in the case.