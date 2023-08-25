Trial proceedings against ‘GROW’ Vasu begins at Kunnamangalam court

August 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The trial proceedings against human rights activist A. Vasu, also called ‘GROW’ Vasu, who was recently remanded in judicial custody in connection with an old criminal case, commenced at the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday.

Mr. Vasu, who was brought to the court on Friday under tight police security, defended himself without seeking the support of a lawyer. Though he was offered a chair considering his age during the court proceedings, he refused to accept it.

Police officers, who recorded his arrest, explained the circumstances behind the legal action in their statement on the first day. They also said that the lack of sufficient number of officers was the reason behind the delayed arrest. Mr. Vasu, however, did not attempt to cross the officers.

The court directed the officers not to delay further proceedings considering the age of the remand prisoner. The witnesses in the case will be cross-examined in the next session. Mr. Vasu was taken to the district jail on completion of the proceedings.

As Mr. Vasu’s previous interaction with the media after the extension of his remand period turned controversial and resulted in an internal investigation against police officers, there was high vigil to avoid similar situation on the court premises. Though he tried to shout slogans, he was prevented by the officers on duty.

It was on July 29 that the 93-year-old former Naxalite leader was arrested by the Medical College police and remanded in judicial custody invoking Sections 141 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty in an old protest near the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The trigger behind the protest in November 2016 was the alleged encounter killing of two Communist Party of India (Maoist) leaders — Kuppu Devarajan and Ajitha.