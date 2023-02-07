Trial in Surya Gayathri murder case to commence today

February 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The trial in the murder case of 20-year-old Surya Gayathri near Nedumangad will commence at the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Wednesday.

Judge K. Vishnu will conduct the trial. Surya Gayathri who resided in a rented house in Uchakkonam in Nedumangad was allegedly murdered by Arun, 29, of Peyad on August 30, 2021. She was found to have been stabbed 33 times with a knife.

The case had been investigated by the Valiyamala police. Additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen will appear for the prosecution that intends to present 88 witnesses, 60 exhibits, and 50 material pieces of evidence.

According to the police, the duo had been involved in an affair after Arun began to help her differently abled parents who used to eke out a living by selling lottery tickets. While the family had initially agreed to his proposal to marry her, they backed out after realising his criminal background.

While Surya later married another person in Kollam, she returned to her house after differences emerged in their marriage. On learning about her return, the accused broke into her house through the backdoor and stabbed her multiple times.