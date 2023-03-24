Trial in Surya Gayathri murder case comes to an end

March 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday concluded the trial in the murder case of 20-year-old Surya Gayathri near Nedumangad two years ago. Judge K. Vishnu will likely pronounce the verdict on March 30.

Surya who resided in a rented house at Uchakkonam was allegedly murdered by Arun, 29, of Peyad on August 30, 2021.

In its closing argument, the prosecution submitted that the accused had committed the crime over his hatred towards the victim for her and her family’s refusal to accept his marriage proposal.

The defence, however, claimed that Surya had attempted to stab Arun using a knife and that he grabbed the murder weapon and stabbed her in self-defence. The struggle had led to the injury on one of his hands, the defence argued.

Countering the theory, the prosecution read out the statements provided by the investigation officer and the doctor who had examined the accused, both of whom had testified that Arun had accidentally suffered the wound while folding the knife after committing the crime. Besides, the accused confessed to those who had apprehended him from a nearby terrace after the incident that he had murdered Surya.

In his statement, Crime Branch (Headquarters) DySP B.S. Sajimon, who was the investigation officer in the case, maintained that there were scientific and other evidence to prove that the murder was motivated by Surya’s refusal to marry Arun.

The accused allegedly stabbed Surya 33 times in the presence of her parents who had also come under attack. He also purportedly banged the victim’s head against a wall. The prosecution presented a scientific examination report that attributed the death to head injury and fatal injuries on her chest and abdomen.

The prosecution, represented by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, advocates Vinu Murali, Mohita Mohan, Akhila Lal and Devika Madhu, examined 39 witnesses and produced 64 documents and 49 material pieces of evidence. The defence was represented by advocates Clarance Miranda and Paruthippally T.N. Sunil Kumar.