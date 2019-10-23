Trial in rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal to begin on November 11

The trial against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, will begin at the Additional District Sessions Court 1 in Kottayam on November 11.

According to Jithesh J. Babu, Special Prosecutor in the case, the court has already issued a summons seeking the accused Bishop to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charge sheet. The charges against the accused will be framed based on the preliminary hearing, which will followed by examination of the witnesses.

The proceedings in the court will be led by the Additional District Sessions Judge Gopakumar.

Though the investigation team had submitted the charge sheet in JFMC, Pala, the case was committed to the Principal Sessions court, Kottayam and later transferred to the Additional District Sessions Court by taking into account the nature of the case and gravity of the punishment.

It was on June 27, 2018 that the nun, currently residing at the St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, had approached the District Police Chief, Kottayam, with a complaint against the Bishop. As per the prosecution’s case, Bishop Franco had raped and forced her to have unnatural sex on many occasions between 2014 and 2017.

As per the charge sheet submitted by the prosecution, the Bishop has been arraigned as an accused in the case under IPC sections342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (2k) (rape on a woman incapable of giving consent), 376 (2n) (causing grievous bodily harm during rape), 376 (c) (a) 377 (unnatural offence), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) IPC Sections). If proved guilty, the Bishop may get a punishment of life imprisonment or a minimum imprisonment of not less than ten years.

Meanwhile, the nun who currently reside at the St.Francis Mission Home in Kuravilangad has approached the National and the Kerala State Women's Commissions against the alleged attempts to intimidate and defame her through the social media. “False statements, imputations and fabricated stories tarnishing our reputation and character are being systematically spread through the YouTube channel, Christian Times, run by Bishop Franco and his aides,” it said.

According to her, the actual intention of these videos was to insult and harass her, her fellow nuns who are witnesses in the case and the investigation officials together and put them under immense pressure. Though the Kuravilangad police booked a case against the channel in May this year, the channel continues to upload more videos, she added.