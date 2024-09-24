Trial in Basheer accident case to commence on December 2

The trial in the case related to the death of journalist K.M. Basheer, who was killed in an accident that allegedly involved IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, is set to commence on December 2.

The initial phase of the trial will continue until December 18, during which 95 out of the 100 witnesses in the case are expected to testify. The second phase of the hearing is scheduled for January 2025. Key witnesses, including investigation officers, will be examined during the phase.

According to official sources, witnesses who were at the scene of the accident will testify between December 2 and 6.

Various charges including Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 279 (rash or negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act were invoked against Mr. Venkitaraman.

He has been accused of driving the car that killed Mr. Basheer early August 3, 2019 while in an alcohol-impaired state. The car rammed into the journalist who was sitting on his motorbike on the roadside and attending a call on his mobile phone outside the Public Office complex, near the Museum police station.

