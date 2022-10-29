Trial-farming with new variety of sugarcane shows increased yield

The new harvested Co86032 variety of sugarcane in Marayur.

A new variety of sugarcane has shown a lot of promise during farm-trials in Marayur. The Co86032 variety of sugarcane is found to be more resistant to drought and pest attacks, and provides increased yield. The project was implemented through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and State Haritha Kerala Mission.

According to the officials, the pilot project was implemented in 2021 through Sustainable sugarcane Initiatives (SSI). “SSI is a method of sugarcane cultivation which requires less seeds, less water, amid optimum utilisation of fertilizers and land to increase yields,” said an official.

Agricultural consultant Sreeram Paramasivam said that the Co86032 variety was traditionally cultivated using sugarcane stumps in Marayur.” “But for the first time, sugarcane seedlings have been used for cultivation. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented the SSI method for sugarcane farming,” Mr. Paramasivam added.

“The new SSI farming method aims to raise yield at low cost,” he said.

P.N. Vijayan, a farmer from Marayur, said the yield from the pilot project in one acre land was 55 tonnes of sugarcane. “The average production from one acre is 40 tonnes and to achieve this, 30,000 cane stumps are required. However, if you are using seedlings, the requirement comes down to just 5,000 seedlings,” Mr. Vijayan said.

More farmers in the region have expressed their willingness to shift to sugarcane seedling,” Mr. Vijayan added.

“The cost of cane stumps per acre is ₹18,000 and the cost of saplings is below ₹7,500” Mr. Vijayan added.

New nursery

According to officials, one-month-old sugarcane saplings were initially brought from an SSI nursery in Karnataka and distributed to selected farmers. Now an SSI nursery is set up in Marayur to produce saplings.

Farmers of Marayur and Kanthalloor panchayat largely undertake sugarcane farming. Marayoor Jaggery is famous for its quality and taste.