Trial farming of three high-yield finger millet varieties in Idukki a huge success

A trial farming of three finger millet varieties in Idukki has yielded remarkable results. Conducted at Aduvilanthankudy, a Muthuvan tribal settlement in Poopara village, the initiative was spearheaded by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Idukki, under the Tribal Sub Plan scheme.

The high yield seeds used for the trials are GPU 67, CFMV1, and ATL1. These were developed by various millet research centres and was cultivated in Idukki for the first time.

“The trial farming was part of an on-farm testing initiative to evaluate the performance of selected finger millet varieties in the region. Traditional millet varieties typically take 180 days to mature, but these new varieties require only 120 days, significantly reducing the farming cycle,” says Ashiba A., agronomy specialist from the KVK.

Among the three varieties, ATL1 stood out as an early-maturing, high-yield option with excellent drought tolerance and stable growth. “ATL1 produced superior-quality grains and fit well with the traditional cropping calendar of the tribal farmers. ATL1’s faster maturity and consistent performance also impressed the farming community,” says R. Marimuthu, senior scientist and head, KVK Idukki.

Tribal farmer S.P. Venkidachalam, who participated in the trial, was very vocal about ATL1’s potential. “This variety provides a much higher yield than the traditional millet varieties we cultivate. We plan to expand its cultivation in the next seasonwhile continuing with our traditional millet cultivations,” he says. He also urges the government to extend the MNREGA scheme to support the tribal farmers engaged in millet farming. “Presently, nearly 28 farmers are cultivating millets in our settlement, ” he adds.

The KVK’s assessment reveals ATL1’s resilience and suitability for rain-shadow regions like Aduvilanthankudy. Farmers have already requested 50 kilograms of ATL1 seeds for the next season. Officials note that the variety’s stability under varying weather conditions and its high yield potential make it a practical choice for large-scale cultivation.

This successful trial is a promising step towards improving millet farming practices and boosting agricultural sustainability in the tribal regions.