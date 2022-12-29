Trial and tribulations

December 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A year since violence marred Christmas at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam, Khumlo Kankhuhring, a 27-year-old from Chandel district in Manipur, claims to have no clue as to why he was thrown behind the bars for three months in December last year.

He was among the 174 migrant labourers rounded up by the Kunnathunadu police during a mass arrest from a labour camp of Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam on Christmas Day morning. The arrested were mostly from the socially and financially backward sections, including Dalits and Adivasis, from Jharkhand, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

This was after their Christmas revelry had gone berserk and a section of the migrants clashed violently with the police leaving the Kunnathunadu inspector with a fractured hand and a few departmental vehicles torched on the night of December 25.

Khumlo claims innocence, maintaining that he was in the room and did not even know about the violence. But he was arraigned as an accused and subsequently lost his job. Being the eldest of the seven siblings and the sole breadwinner for his family, his present job in a small-time shop hardly earns enough to meet the family’s needs.

“The police violated all human rights norms by keeping his family in the dark about his arrest for a month. Initially, we could not locate the jail he was lodged in and a few lawyers took us for a ride before the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) intervened,” says Mosa Huten, a teacher from Khumlo’s home district, who spent almost a month with Khumlo’s family in Kochi to get him out.

The Kunnathunadu police had registered two first information reports invoking multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for alleged destruction of police vehicle and equipment worth over ₹12 lakh and for attempting to murder an officer. Of the 174 accused, 57 were accused in both the cases.

All of them are out on bail now and the bail conditions prohibit them from leaving the jurisdiction limits without securing permission from the court concerned. But some seem to have left without bothering to do that. Kitex Garments, which was initially reluctant to take them back, eventually re-inducted over 100 of them though it is not clear whether all of them are still working there.

“One case has been referred to the Ernakulam Sessions Court while the other is at the Kolancherry First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. The chargesheet has been filed in both cases and are due for framing of charges (the process of reading the chargesheet to the accused) followed by the examination of witnesses,” says C.P. Thomas, a panel advocate deployed for extending legal assistance to the accused by the Kunnathunadu Legal Services Authority (KLSA).

However, the KLSA could secure bail of just 14 of the accused, with the rest forced to seek the help of the lawyers who approached them.

After the families of the accused reached out to it, the HRLN, a division of the not-for-profit Socio Legal Information Centre for providing free legal aid, intervened after a month and secured the bail of 50-odd accused.

“We took up the case pro bono and in a gruelling schedule visited the accused lodged in jails in three different districts in six days. It, however, needed a lot of convincing as many of them had by then assigned the case to lawyer B.A. Aloor, who despite representing the majority of them, had only filed the bail applications of those who had paid him. Although we got affidavits overriding the vakalatnama they had signed assigning Aloor to represent them, he still managed to create a lot of confusion,” says M. Bharathimohan, who was at that time a legal officer with the HRLN.

The bail condition mandating two local sureties from Ernakulam district was the biggest stumbling block before the accused and left many of them languishing in the prison for up to three months despite securing bail. By the time, the High Court gave a favourable verdict doing away with the harsh bail condition of local sureties, many of them had paid exorbitant amounts in the name of finding local sureties. The High Court found the bail condition wholly illegal and unjustified, says Sarath K.P, a High Court lawyer, who moved the petition pro bono.

Mr. Aloor, who claims to have secured the bail of 110 accused, shot down allegations of collecting huge amount in the name of arranging local sureties. “The accused in both cases had to arrange sureties for ₹3 lakh and the others ₹2 lakh. In fact, I paid the surety amount out of my pocket in some cases and have yet to get it from the accused. Anyway, it was much costlier to arrange sureties from their respective States,” he says.

Even after the relaxation of the bail condition of local sureties, the relatives of the accused found it tough to mobilise resources. The ones who managed it did so by selling land or pawning jewellery, exhausting their savings.

P.H. Anoop, a former Congress member of the ward in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, says that the arrogance of the company management and lack of facilities led to the violent meltdown. They were kept cut off from the larger society and even their shopping decisions were dictated by the company.

Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, however, says it was an unusual and unexpected outbreak of violence. The bottled-up frustrations of a restricted life during the height of the pandemic outpoured during wild celebrations, involving drugs and alcohol, when the restrictions were relaxed.

“Besides, we have always maintained that only 25-30 people were involved in the actual violence and the rest were arrested by a vindictive police. It was gross mismanagement on the part of the police who could have easily controlled it but instead deployed very few men initially and allowed the situation to deteriorate. It was a full-blown political conspiracy and the police were under instructions not to act promptly,” says Mr. Jacob.

Activists involved with the cause of the migrants claim those reinstated in their jobs at Kitex after being released on bail were not allowed to interact with them thereafter. They allege that the oppressive conditions and labour right violations in the company continue with trade union activities prohibited.

“We are planning to organise a national-level campaign in coordination with organisations in Jharkhand and other States demanding the withdrawal of the cases against the migrants. If convicted by the lower courts, the accused will have to go on appeal in higher courts and that remains beyond their means,” says George Mathew, chairperson, Progressive Workers’ Organisation. He is also critical of the Labour department accusing it of treating the Kitex Group with kid gloves.

Surprisingly, the Labour department did not undertake any inspection at the labour camp to assess whether there were any credence to the allegations that oppressive treatment of migrants triggered the violence.

When contacted, senior officials said it was purely a law-and-order issue and, hence, the responsibility to look into it rested with the police. Though the department held a couple of inspections with much fanfare at the labour camps before the Christmas-eve violence, it ended meekly with serving a notice to the company to correct the violations.

Although a district migrant welfare office operated by the district administration is functional since March this year, it remains far from effective. It functions like a regular government office and service is not provided on Sundays, which makes it more or less out of bounds for migrants who cannot afford to leave their jobs to avail themselves of the services of the office.

A solution to this probably lies in the way India Labourline, a national level helpline for migrants, operates between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Even the calls received after the office hours are returned by its volunteers without fail the next day.

“We have been operating the Kochi chapter of the India Labourline since October and have set the working hours accordingly with services available also on Sundays. We also run two other resource centres for migrants with the support of an Odisha-based NGO and the Jharkhand government with the focus being on quick resolution of migrants’ issues through mediation. Notwithstanding the higher reporting of cases, their settlement continues to be tardy,” says Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.

India Labourline was adopted from a successful decade-long model run in Rajasthan by the Udaipur-based NGO Aajeevika Bureau with government support. Since its launch in July 2021, India Labourline has distributed ₹3.30 crore as settlement over 1,653 cases. It operates with the support of a dedicated network of lawyers and now has presence in 15 cities. The helpline offers multilingual services with Malayalam and Tamil to be added to the list of languages in January.

“We have a dedicated strategy for our outreach programmes with our volunteers meeting migrant workers at various points where they assemble. We also run campaigns to create awareness about the services available to them through India Labourline,” says Divya Varma, Director, Centre for Migration and Labour Solutions, Aajeevika Bureau.

A year since the labour violence took them by surprise, the Kunnathunadu police left nothing to chance to avert a similar happening this time around. There were no celebrations at the camp, but additional force was pressed into service to keep a tab on the developments.

Meanwhile, the migrants involved in last year’s cases are keeping their fingers crossed as they wait for the courts to decide their fate.