Trial allotment for Plus One to be published tomorrow

Trial allotment results for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission will be published at 2 pm on Friday.

The General Education Department had earlier announced that the trial allotment will be published on Thursday. Applications and options that are feasible as per the prospectus guidelines will be considered for allotment.

Candidates should visit the department’s admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and through the link ‘Click for higher secondary admission’ enter the higher secondary admission website, log in using Candidate login-SWS and through the ‘Trial results’ link check out the trial results.

Technical support for checking out the trial results will be available at the help desk of nearby government/aided higher secondary schools.

Detailed directions for the applicants will also be available on this website. They can look up the trial allotment list till 5 p.m. on July 31. If any changes are required, candidate login’s ‘Edit application’ link can be used to make changes or inclusions by 5 p.m. on July 31 to give final confirmation.

Allotment received on giving false information will be cancelled. This will be last opportunity to make changes in applications.

The scheduled date for the first allotment is August 3.