Tri-junction in Wayanad forest turns to be a major gateway of drugs

Drug mafia is reportedly using various routes on the State’s border to smuggle in drugs from other States

Drug mafia is reportedly using various routes on the State’s border to smuggle in drugs from other States

The tri-junction in the Muthanga forest, where the three States of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu meet, was once known as a hotbed for Maoist activities. But it has now reportedly turned into a gateway of drugs to the State.

The drug mafia allegedly uses various routes on the Kerala-Karnataka border to smuggle in drugs from other States. Earlier the mafia preferred to smuggle ganja and value-added products such as hashish oil, but after the pandemic-induced lockdown, they have started bringing in synthetic drugs, such as methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA and methamphetamine, said A. Aboobacker Siddique, assistant excise commissioner, Wayanad.

The major reason for this shift is the easy availability of synthetic drugs from the neighbouring Metros like Bangalore and Mysore, whereas the ganja had to be smuggled from Orissa and Andhra Pradesh , Mr. Siddique said.

With rave parties and stage shows being increasingly held in the suburban and rural areas of the State following the mushrooming growth of private resorts, the use of MDMA and its distribution have risen considerably, he said .

While the Police department has seized 69.392 g of the MDMA, the Excise department has seized 1. 347 kg of the drug in separate raids from January 1 to September 30 this year from the Muthanga and Tholpetty check posts on the Kerala- Karnataka border.

As much as 133.72 g of methamphetamine and 31.60 g of Spamo Poxyvon were also seized during the period.

While the police seized 36.031 kg of Ganga and 3.559 g of heroin and 2.539 g of Hasheesh, the Excise department seized 251.658 kg of ganja and 7.6 g of hasheesh during the same period.

A total of 1,235 cases, including 36 after joint raids conducted by both departments, have been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act in the district during the period.

However, the flow of synthetic drugs to the State through check posts in the district declined sharply in October after the stringent steps adopted by the police and the Excise departments , he added.