TrEST exploring tie-ups with foreign universities

February 02, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURM

Sabu Thomas, chairman of Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park (TrEST ), held talks with the representatives of the University of Lorraine, France, and University of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday to discuss the possibility of collaborations in various research avenues.

The visiting delegation included Didier Rouxel and Madame Sandrine from University of Lorraine and Oluwatobi Oluwafemi from the University of Johannesburg.

According to a press note, the visit focused on exploring the activities and programmes of both the foreign universities that could bolster the industry-academia collaboration in and around Kerala. The talks delved into the feasibility of inter-university linkages, piezoelectric materials, application of nanotechnology for water purification projects, and application of quantum dots for cancer treatment.

TrEST, the State’s first science and technology research park, has been promoting collaborative research in microprocessor design, electric vehicles research, and other emerging technologies.

The government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land for setting up a dedicated campus for TrEST at Vilappilsala adjacent to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University campus.

