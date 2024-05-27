GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trenser opens new facility at Technopark

Published - May 27, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trenser, a software product engineering services company, opened its new facility at the Thejaswini building in Technopark on Monday. The company, which began operations in the capital seven years ago, focusses on areas including Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, data engineering and embedded technologies.

Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, and Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, were present on the occasion. The company is expecting to add 200 new jobs in the next 18 months, according to Jayachandran Nair, CEO of Trenser.

“We currently have over 400 people managing with a hybrid work approach. The new facility will allow us to integrate new employees more effectively and support our global customers for the next level of growth. With the addition of this new facility, Trenser utilizes 50,000+ square feet in Technopark Phase I,” said Pradeep Kumar, the company’s Chairperson.

