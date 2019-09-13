Vellappally's remark enlivens byelection scene in Pala

Even as the electioneering in Pala picks up momentum after Onam, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s remark that the trend is in favour of LDF candidate Mani C. Kappan has enlivened the election scene in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara on Friday. Mr. Natesan said the LDF candidate had gained greater acceptance among the Ezhava community in the constituency. He said United Democratic Front candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel was not a popular face. Nisha Jose K. Mani would have been a better candidate for the UDF, he added.

Mr. Natesan said the LDF candidate had been working in the constituency for the past several years. “Mani C. Kappan will get sympathy votes. The LDF is also working hard. The issues within the Kerala Congress (M) and UDF will boost the chances of the LDF candidate,” he said.

The Yogam general secretary said the stance of the SNDP regarding the bypoll would be taken at a meeting of the Yogam council.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan came out in support of Mr. Natesan stating that Nisha would have been the right choice for the UDF. However, the UDF candidate turned down Mr. Natesan’s remark stating that he could not understand what Mr. Natesan meant by ‘popularity’. “For me, popularity means intervention in people’s issues and be with them. I have been doing this for several decades,” he said

KC (M) chairman Jose K. Mani said he did not know the situation in which Mr. Natesan made such a comment. “But, I don’t think Mr. Natesan would say Jose Tom is not a popular figure [in Pala],” he said. The BJP camp sought to play down Mr. Natesan’s remark by stating that he had all the right to his register his opinion as a community leader.