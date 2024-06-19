GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tremors in Thrissur, Palakkad: Kerala govt. to give compensation

Since the intensity of the tremors was below 5 on the Richter Scale, they cannot be considered dangerous, says Minister

Published - June 19, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will give rightful compensation for damages and losses that occurred when mild tremors shook Palakkad and Thrissur last week, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Earthquakes have been declared as a disaster by the Centre. Experts have said that the tremors were due to the slight movement of the fault lines in Periyar. The intensity of the tremors was below 5 on the Richter Scale and hence these cannot be considered as dangerous, he said.

Officials have been directed to allay the apprehensions of people and to create awareness on the phenomenon. The police have been asked to take action against those spreading rumours on social media. People have no cause for concern now, Mr. Rajan said, while replying to a submission by MLA A.C. Moideen.

