Tremors in Idukki dam catchment

IDUKKI

07 March 2020 05:41 IST

Tremors of low intensity were recorded in the catchment area of the Idukki dam and the district headquarters region on Thursday night. The tremors at 10.15 p.m. and 10.25 p.m. were felt in areas adjoining Cheruthoni and the epicentre was reported to be the Vengoor hills inside the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary. The second tremor lasted for a few seconds but the magnitude of the tremors was not known.

No casualties had been reported but there were reports that a house near the dam area had developed cracks. The district administration said there was no reason for alarm.

