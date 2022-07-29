Tremors felt in Idukki
The district witnessed multiple tremors early on Friday.
Two tremors were reported after 1.48 a.m. with an intensity of 3.1 and 2.95 on the Richter scale.
The tremors were recorded at the seismic stations of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Alady and Kulamavu.
No casualties were reported, said an official. The epicentre of the tremors was being ascertained, he added.
