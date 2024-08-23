Trekking to Ranipuram hills halted on wild elephant presence

In a precautionary move, the Forest department has temporarily halted trekking activities to the Ranipuram hills after a wild elephant herd was spotted in the area. The decision followed surveillance footage confirming the presence of elephants descending from the hills.

On Thursday morning, forest watchers observed a herd near the foothills. “By evening, we spotted four elephants near a meadow where trekkers typically arrive before ascending to the hilltop,” said an official.

The herd was seen in an area central to the trekking route, leading authorities to enforce the temporary ban. The department emphasized that trekkers cannot safely navigate the trail without disturbing the elephants, which have settled near the path leading into the Karnataka forest.

Ranipuram has seen a surge in tourist interest recently, known for its lush greenery and serene environment.

