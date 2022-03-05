Trekking event in Wayanad to express solidarity with Ukrainian women

At a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict is driving thousands of Ukrainians away from their homes in search of safety, a group of women vloggers across the country will reach Wayanad to hike the Cheengery hills on Sunday to express solidarity with the women and children of Ukraine. They will hoist 30 white flags atop the hill, calling for world peace.

The programme, to be held jointly by the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kerala Tourism Association, Media Wing and Globe Trekkers, to mark International Women's Day, is also aimed at promoting tourism and women empowerment, and expressing solidarity with the women and children struggling in Ukraine, according to organisers.

Twenty women vloggers along with prominent women working in various sectors will participate in the event, scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The programme is being organised as part of the women influencers’ meet to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Trekking at Cheengery hills would be free for families and women hikers on Sunday, said DTPC sources.