Trees uprooted in rain and wind in several places in the district

April 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the eastern parts of the district had a busy on Sunday after short spells of rain and wind brought down trees in several places, affecting traffic movement and power supply.

No casualties were reported but at least one house was damaged slightly in one of the incidents, Fire and Rescue Services said. Traffic was disrupted at Thathankode, Chullimanoor, Moozhi and Irumba after trees fell across the road.

In Netta, a house was damaged after a tree fell over it. No one was hurt. The Nedumangad fire station deployed two units and 10 personnel led by Assistant Station Officer A. Nazeer after receiving the flurry of alerts.

A tree fell over a house at Vembayam. No damage was reported, Fire and Rescue personnel attached to the Venjaramoodu station, who responded to the alert, said. Trees were uprooted in the winds at Muroorkonam, Thachankode and Uzhamalackal also on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram city area did not report any rain-related mishaps, officials said. The IMD Meteorological Centre here had forecast light to moderate rainfall in the district for Sunday.

The district is likely to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall till Tuesday, according to the five-day district-level rainfall forecast issued by the IMD. Rainfall is likely to taper off after that.

On the whole, Thiruvananthapuram district has not received its due share of seasonal rainfall this summer, according to rainfall data. Thiruvananthapuram is one of six districts which has reported a ‘large deficiency’ (rainfall deficiency in excess of 60%) between March 1 and April 9. As per the latest data, summer rainfall has been deficient by 64% so far.