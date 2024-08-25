GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trees posing threat to life to be axed

Published - August 25, 2024 06:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

All trees in public places in the Chengannur Assembly constituency that pose a danger to life will be cut down, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of various development projects in the constituency at Alappuzha District Collectorate on Saturday, Mr. Cherian directed District Collector Alex Varghese to instruct Local Self-Government department authorities to fell the trees without delay.

The Minister assessed the progress of land acquisition for various bridges and a bypass in the Chengannur constituency. He directed officials to expedite the renovation of seven village offices in the constituency by including them under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, Deputy Collector (land acquisition) D. Dileep Kumar, Kerala Road Fund Board executive engineer Rijo and others attended the meeting.

