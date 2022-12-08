Trees posing danger to life can be cut: Minister

  1. EPaper
December 08, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Trees on titled land close to the forest border and which pose danger to the life and property of people can be cut, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Trees which may pose hurdles to house construction are also allowed to be cut. Permission to cut jackfruit trees and anjili trees planted in tribal settlements are also given on the basis of the recommendation of the Forest Rights Committee. This apart, the District Collector can also issue orders to cut trees, under the Disaster Management Act

Any confusion regarding tree felling will be resolved through joint discussions between the Forest and Revenue departments, Mr. Saseendran said, in reply to a submission on tree felling by Pramod Narayanan.

