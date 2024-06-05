Tree-planting drive held on Technopark campus

Technopark marked World Environment Day with a tree-planting drive on the campus on Wednesday. The programme, which saw planting of saplings on the sprawling campus, was organized in association with Moto Tourers and Biking Community Federation.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, stressed upon the need for supporting initiatives that would create a sustainable planet for ourselves and future generations to come. He added that Technopark signifies a perfect synergy between ecology and technology and the drive of planting of more saplings in the park further accentuates the park’s commitment to a cleaner and sustainable environment.