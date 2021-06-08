Tree felling: action against cardamom estate

IDUKKI

08 June 2021 22:56 IST

Owner had cut 150 huge trees

District Collector H. Dinesan has initiated action to cancel the title deed of a cardamom estate at Muthammal Colony in Chinnakanal, where its owner had cut nearly 150 trees and violated rules of the title deed in the ecologically sensitive area.

The trees were felled under the cover of an ‘order’ issued by the government allowing the title deed holder to ‘cut all trees’ other than sandalwood trees. A report submitted by Udumbanchola Tahsildar Niju Kurian to the Collector recommended cancellation of the title deed and legal action against the owner. In March, the District Collector had stopped tree felling at Muthammal Colony and initiated a fresh probe into the tree felling.

Officials said the estate owner illegally felled nearly 150 huge trees and the Collector got a complaint in this regard. An inquiry found that forest officials had failed to timely intervene to stop tree felling. A team led by the deputy ranger had visited the spot and registered a case. However, as per the mahasar, only 93 trees amounting to ₹1.25 lakh were felled.

The Collector sent a letter to the government demanding action in the case, following which the High Range Circle CCF (Chief Conservator of Forest) ordered an inquiry by the Special Protection ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forest). The special team found that over 143 trees were cut. As per the report, three forest officials were suspended.