Treatment for patients from hotspots

A separate treatment facility has been readied at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital for patients who are arriving at the hospital for treatment from hotspots and containment zones.

The new facility has been arranged at the new casualty wing near the MCH entrance, under the Emergency Medicine Department.

The new treatment facility will, to a certain extent, allow separation between patients from hotspots and containment zones who could be potential COVID sources and patients from other parts of the district. It will also afford some protection to doctors and other healthcare staff working in the hospital.

From triage till operation theatre, extensive arrangements have been made. There is a treatment area, procedure room, ward, ICU, swab testing centre, separate X-ray division and operation theatre.

All patients will be screened at the help desk at casualty and OP divisions and those from hotspots and containment zones will be sent to the separate treatment facility, where they will be triaged and offered appropriate care in ward or ICU. They will also be tested for COVID-19 and removed to the COVID care facility if found positive.