Treatment expenses sanctioned for fire force staff

Published - July 20, 2024 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services K. Padmakumar handing over a cheque of financial assistance sanctioned for the preventive medical care of personnel who took part in the Amayizhanjan Canal rescue mission recently.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services (KF&RS) has sanctioned a grant of ₹1.29 lakh from its welfare and amenity fund for 43 of its employees, including scuba divers, who recently partook in the rescue effort for the sanitation worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan Canal.

Director General K. Padmakumar recently disbursed ₹3,000 each for preventive medical care at a ceremony organised at the KF&RS headquarters. Director (Technical) M. Noushad, Thiruvananthapuram, regional fire officer K. Abdul Rasheed, and district fire officer Sooraj S. were also present on the occasion.

