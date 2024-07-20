Treatment expenses sanctioned for fire force staff

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services (KF&RS) has sanctioned a grant of ₹1.29 lakh from its welfare and amenity fund for 43 of its employees, including scuba divers, who recently partook in the rescue effort for the sanitation worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan Canal.

Director General K. Padmakumar recently disbursed ₹3,000 each for preventive medical care at a ceremony organised at the KF&RS headquarters. Director (Technical) M. Noushad, Thiruvananthapuram, regional fire officer K. Abdul Rasheed, and district fire officer Sooraj S. were also present on the occasion.