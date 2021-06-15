KeralaKochi 15 June 2021 23:39 IST
Treatment cost: High Court seeks report
Updated: 15 June 2021 23:40 IST
The State government should inform the Kerala High Court about the implementation of its earlier order to display the price of medicines and treatment charges for COVID-19 at hospitals in the State, directed a Division Bench of the court.
The Bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive while considering a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association on an earlier judgment of the court.
