Treatment cost: High Court seeks report

Kochi

15 June 2021 23:39 IST

The State government should inform the Kerala High Court about the implementation of its earlier order to display the price of medicines and treatment charges for COVID-19 at hospitals in the State, directed a Division Bench of the court.

The Bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive while considering a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association on an earlier judgment of the court.

Advertising

Advertising