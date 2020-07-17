Treatment centre at ITBP

With several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Personnel at Nooranad unit testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the district administration has come up with a special standard operating procedure to tide over the health crisis there.
Last week, the grama panchayats of Nooranad, Palamel and Thamarakulam were declared as large cluster/containment zones after the personnel tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, 138 ITBP personnel have contracted the disease.
Officials said that the barrack had been evacuated and measures were taken to set up a first-line COVID-19 treatment centre (FLTC) there.
“The first-line treatment centre will have 120 beds. At present all the positive cases are admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and a private hospital at Kayamkulam. With the setting up of the FLCTC, cases with mild symptoms will be shifted there,” said an official.
The unit houses 375 personnel, while some along with their families live outside the compound. Personnel other than patients were shifted to various facilities and put in individual quarantine. The ITBP personnel and family members living outside have been put in home quarantine.
