Treat RTI applications from people’s perspective, says Kerala State Information Commissioner

State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem asked the government officials to treat right to information (RTI) applications from a people’s point of view.

Addressing a sitting held in Malappuram on May 16 (Thursday), Mr. Hakeem said the officials should ensure that all the norms suggested under the RTI should be kept while handling applications.

He warned the officials against the tendency of asking applicants to make additional payments not specified in RTI laws. “Asking for additional payments is illegal and punishable,” he said.

He said many officials were exploring ways how not to part with the information asked for. RTI workers and public workers should see to it that the glorious objectives of the RTI Act are not violated, he added.