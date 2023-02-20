Treasury regulations tightened

The Finance department has tightened treasury regulations in view of the financial crunch. The department has issued orders placing restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹10 lakh. The limit has been reduced from the ₹25 lakh limit set in April last year.
‘‘Government have decided to reduce the existing ways and means limit from ₹25 lakh to ₹10 lakh,’‘ a February 18 order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) said.
Any violation of the order ‘will be viewed seriously,’ the order, issued to the Director of Treasuries, said.
