Treasury regulations tightened

February 20, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Finance department has tightened treasury regulations in view of the financial crunch. The department has issued orders placing restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹10 lakh. The limit has been reduced from the ₹25 lakh limit set in April last year.

‘‘Government have decided to reduce the existing ways and means limit from ₹25 lakh to ₹10 lakh,’‘ a February 18 order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) said.

Any violation of the order ‘will be viewed seriously,’ the order, issued to the Director of Treasuries, said.