Treasury regulations tightened

February 20, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has tightened treasury regulations in view of the financial crunch. The department has issued orders placing restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹10 lakh. The limit has been reduced from the ₹25 lakh limit set in April last year.

‘‘Government have decided to reduce the existing ways and means limit from ₹25 lakh to ₹10 lakh,’‘ a February 18 order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) said.

Any violation of the order ‘will be viewed seriously,’ the order, issued to the Director of Treasuries, said.

