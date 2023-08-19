ADVERTISEMENT

Treasury regulations tightened further

August 19, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has further tightened the treasury regulations in view of the financial crunch and the fund requirements during the Onam month. The department has issued orders placing restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹5 lakh. The limit has been reduced from the ₹10 lakh limit set earlier this year.

A government order issued on Saturday said the government had decided to modify the ways and means limit (₹ 10 lakh) for treasury transactions to ₹ 5 lakh with ‘‘immediate effect.’‘ Any violation of the order will be viewed seriously, the order said.

